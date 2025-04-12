Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Has $4.15 Million Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S makes up 4.2% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $886,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 42.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth $1,101,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 43,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 23,849 shares during the period.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ASND. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.64.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $150.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 0.54. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $111.09 and a one year high of $169.37.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.64. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.