Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,358 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 4.0% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total value of $2,609,586.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 274,312 shares of company stock worth $267,919,297. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $918.29 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $1,064.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $960.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $884.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,017.31.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

