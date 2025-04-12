Next Century Growth Investors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 295,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned 1.07% of Bridgewater Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on BWB shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB opened at $12.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.54. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.96%. On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.