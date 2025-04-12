Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for 6.6% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,199,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,353,517,000 after buying an additional 190,430 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,878,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,339,000 after purchasing an additional 272,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,312,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,560,890,000 after purchasing an additional 100,670 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,603,360,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,352,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,493,520,000 after buying an additional 348,187 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,010.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ServiceNow from $1,175.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,073.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total transaction of $2,720,355.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,654.28. The trade was a 44.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total transaction of $1,287,123.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,564.50. This represents a 32.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW opened at $785.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $875.51 and its 200-day moving average is $973.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

