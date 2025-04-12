Electric Vehicle Stocks To Watch Today – April 12th

Tesla, Baidu, and Shell are the three Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks refer to shares of companies that are involved in the design, production, and sale of battery-powered vehicles or the components that support electric mobility. These stocks include not only automakers but also businesses specializing in related technologies such as batteries, charging infrastructure, and other key components necessary for the electric vehicle ecosystem. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $251.96. The company had a trading volume of 128,603,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,877,966. The company has a market cap of $810.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.51, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $285.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.09. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Shares of Baidu stock traded up $4.26 on Friday, reaching $82.73. 7,348,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,184,497. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.60 and a 200 day moving average of $90.09. Baidu has a one year low of $74.71 and a one year high of $116.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.05. 8,668,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,316,682. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $187.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.20. Shell has a 12 month low of $58.55 and a 12 month high of $74.61.

