Chinese Stocks Worth Watching – April 12th

Mettler-Toledo International, Duolingo, and Wynn Resorts are the three Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are shares issued by companies based in China and traded on various stock exchanges, including domestic platforms like the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges as well as international ones such as the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Their performance is influenced by both China’s economic policies and global market conditions, making them an important consideration for both domestic and international investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

NYSE:MTD traded up $43.57 on Friday, reaching $1,041.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,835. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $946.69 and a 12-month high of $1,546.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,217.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,275.83.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Shares of DUOL traded up $12.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $329.35. 866,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,015. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.97 and a beta of 0.91. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $145.05 and a 52-week high of $441.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.63.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Wynn Resorts stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.19. 2,710,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,991. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.27 and a 200-day moving average of $88.68. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $107.81. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53.

