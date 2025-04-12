Electric Vehicle Stocks To Research – April 9th

Tesla, Baidu, Vale, Shell, Rivian Automotive, CarMax, and Lucid Group are the seven Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of companies that design, develop, and manufacture electric vehicles or related components such as battery systems and charging infrastructure. These stocks allow investors to tap into the growing market for sustainable transportation and renewable energy technologies, reflecting the shift towards environmentally friendly mobility solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $12.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $234.53. 80,685,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,859,539. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.34. The stock has a market cap of $754.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

BIDU stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,043,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,080. Baidu has a 52 week low of $73.77 and a 52 week high of $116.25. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.41.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

NYSE VALE traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $8.31. 38,739,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,310,276. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83. Vale has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $13.14.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

NYSE SHEL traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.24. 5,179,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,245,365. Shell has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

RIVN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,030,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,204,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average is $12.05. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.89.

CarMax (KMX)

CarMax, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.18. 2,175,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,445. CarMax has a twelve month low of $65.83 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Lucid Group (LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Shares of NASDAQ LCID traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.41. 63,700,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,972,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.88.

