Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.70, but opened at $16.42. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 755,560 shares changing hands.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average of $20.88.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 12,130,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,944 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth about $132,714,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,061,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,915,000 after buying an additional 136,764 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,673,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,185,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $16,380,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

