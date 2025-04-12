Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.70, but opened at $16.42. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 755,560 shares changing hands.
Carnival Co. & Stock Up 0.9 %
The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average of $20.88.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Carnival Co. & Company Profile
Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.
