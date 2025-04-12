6,243 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Acquired by Crux Wealth Advisors

Crux Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Oracle from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Oracle from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,400.30. The trade was a 5.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total value of $389,448,893.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,331,027.20. This represents a 65.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,448,328 shares of company stock worth $453,791,001 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $132.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $369.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.63. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $198.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

