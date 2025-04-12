Covestor Ltd Purchases 2,071 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,423 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $8,967,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,416,000. Cannell & Spears LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth $3,555,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 113,061 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,047,573 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $23,759,000 after buying an additional 103,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.76, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $442.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.15 million. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IART shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IART

Integra LifeSciences Profile

(Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.