Cerity Partners LLC Has $6.60 Million Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $6,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,117,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,153,220,000 after acquiring an additional 352,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,198,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,649 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,810,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,267,000 after purchasing an additional 308,574 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $1,001,558,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,460,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,460,000 after buying an additional 326,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.28.

HWM stock opened at $125.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.02. The company has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $140.55.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. Research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

