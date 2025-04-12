CenterBook Partners LP Cuts Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

CenterBook Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,357 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE AWI opened at $134.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.68 and a 12 month high of $164.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.33.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

