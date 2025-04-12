Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 865,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,346 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.32% of Adtalem Global Education worth $78,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATGE. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $103.76 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.18 and a 52 week high of $112.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.03. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Equities analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Michael Betz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $379,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,770.17. The trade was a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $496,887.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,384.32. This trade represents a 37.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,048. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

