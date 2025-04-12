33,000 Shares in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Bought by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Innovative Industrial Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Innovative Industrial Properties

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director David Stecher sold 7,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $536,109.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,346 shares in the company, valued at $94,960.30. This represents a 84.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

IIPR opened at $49.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 14.32 and a quick ratio of 11.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.78. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $138.35.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.22. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.40% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $76.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.21 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.45%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on IIPR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

