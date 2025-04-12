Heritage Trust Co Invests $532,000 in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 9,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 535,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,969,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 40,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 18,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams Companies news, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 8,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $511,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,492.50. This represents a 28.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad A. Teply sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $1,467,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,511,890.08. This represents a 16.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,583 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,278 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:WMB opened at $56.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.87. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.43.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 109.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.