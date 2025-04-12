The Hackett Group’s (HCKT) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $36.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hackett Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

The Hackett Group stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $729.79 million, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average of $29.27.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $77.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.64 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hackett Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This is a positive change from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hackett Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,186,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,173,000 after purchasing an additional 16,682 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,002,000 after buying an additional 15,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in The Hackett Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 641,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,927,000 after buying an additional 25,249 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 525,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,086,000 after buying an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 393,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

