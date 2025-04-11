Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 55,732 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,381,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,732 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $33,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1,425.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000.

Shares of NYSE GDV opened at $22.20 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $57,109.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 145,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,511.96. This trade represents a 1.60 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

