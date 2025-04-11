Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 46.78 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 46.48 ($0.60), with a volume of 1759450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.60 ($0.57).

Pan African Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 36.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.89.

About Pan African Resources

Pan African is an African-focused mid-tier gold producer, with annual production capacity of over 200,000 oz/year from long-life (+20 years) underground mines in the prolific Witwatersrand Basin and the Barberton Greenstone Belt, as well as from low-cost high-margin environmentally remediating surface remining operations.

