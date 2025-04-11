Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Barclays

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas lowered Rockwell Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.63.

ROK stock opened at $230.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.84. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $308.70. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

In related news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total value of $75,500.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,260.96. This represents a 13.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.03, for a total value of $248,810.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,219.71. The trade was a 45.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,923. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 455.6% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

