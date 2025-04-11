Prepared Retirement Institute LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Prepared Retirement Institute LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 88,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,515,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 761,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,693,000 after buying an additional 127,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $158.20 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.68 and a fifty-two week high of $207.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.95. The stock has a market cap of $93.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.6125 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

