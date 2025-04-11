Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $42.60. 201,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,555. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $39.97 and a 1-year high of $73.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.15 and its 200-day moving average is $55.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $713.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.45 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 37.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after purchasing an additional 36,505 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 95,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 24,992 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

