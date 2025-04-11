First Foundation Advisors Has $362,000 Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $178.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $247.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.43 and a 200-day moving average of $216.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.11%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total transaction of $2,091,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,918 shares in the company, valued at $13,575,652.16. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,663,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,066,750. This represents a 22.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,591,600. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $245.00 price target on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADI

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.