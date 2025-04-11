Monetary Management Group Inc. Acquires 400 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,143,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,626 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,079,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,224,840,000 after acquiring an additional 835,413 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,086,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,909,350,000 after acquiring an additional 290,784 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,867,193,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,432,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Melius cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.34.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $88.70 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $187.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.29. The company has a market capitalization of $143.37 billion, a PE ratio of 89.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

