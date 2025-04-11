Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Releases FY26 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY26 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$1.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $700-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $713.05 million. Lovesac also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.800-1.360 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LOVE

Lovesac Trading Up 16.1 %

Shares of LOVE opened at $18.49 on Friday. Lovesac has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.36 million, a P/E ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 3.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.41.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $241.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.33 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lovesac will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lovesac

In other news, Director Albert Jack Krause sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $789,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 147,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,864.17. This represents a 16.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lovesac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.