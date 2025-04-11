Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 4,854 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.19% of Andersons worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 23,476 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Andersons in the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Andersons

In other Andersons news, VP Weston Heide sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,992. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ANDE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Andersons in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Andersons Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.88 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.55.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.34. Andersons had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

