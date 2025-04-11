Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Barclays

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Natera from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.76.

NTRA stock opened at $143.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.89. Natera has a 52 week low of $83.13 and a 52 week high of $183.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.41 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. The company had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.91 million. Research analysts anticipate that Natera will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.78, for a total value of $563,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,129.12. This represents a 29.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total transaction of $421,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,917,535.36. This trade represents a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,922 shares of company stock valued at $51,603,664 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Natera by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,742,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,067,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871,862 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Natera by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,701,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,060,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036,396 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,040,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth $146,419,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,316,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,949,697,000 after purchasing an additional 879,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

