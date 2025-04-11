KDK Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New $266,000 Investment in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

KDK Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 122,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $106.71 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $103.07 and a 1-year high of $137.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.55 and its 200 day moving average is $125.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Energy ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Energy ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.9487 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Energy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.