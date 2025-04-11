First Foundation Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock opened at $181.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.11. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.9377 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

