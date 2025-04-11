Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.11% of Fidelis Insurance worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Fidelis Insurance by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,577,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,851,000 after buying an additional 225,952 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,240,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,754,000 after purchasing an additional 162,524 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Fidelis Insurance by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,166,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,144,000 after purchasing an additional 510,699 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,108,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fidelis Insurance by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,335,000 after purchasing an additional 44,416 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIHL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE FIHL opened at $15.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $14.17 and a 52-week high of $21.32.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.98). The firm had revenue of $685.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Equities analysts predict that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

