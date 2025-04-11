Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.23% of Phibro Animal Health worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,514,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,809,000 after purchasing an additional 20,604 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 635,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after buying an additional 96,787 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 322,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 84,599 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $17.72 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $717.71 million, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.63.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 1.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

PAHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phibro Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

