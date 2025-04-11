Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $143,685,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,738,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,403,000 after buying an additional 1,044,022 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 339.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,351,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,993 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,568,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,472,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,822,000 after buying an additional 410,850 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.22. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $53.80 and a one year high of $63.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2096 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

