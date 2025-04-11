Family Office Research LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Family Office Research LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $343.86 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $308.67 and a 52 week high of $419.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $379.63 and its 200-day moving average is $390.46. The firm has a market cap of $91.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

