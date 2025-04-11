Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2,500.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FICO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,131.86.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,855.60 on Friday. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $1,105.65 and a 1-year high of $2,402.52. The company has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 85.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,813.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1,981.82.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total transaction of $7,069,707.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,801,401.22. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,058 shares of company stock worth $23,119,030. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

