Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives $115.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.90.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPD. Truist Financial began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $108.25 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $131.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at $857,571.84. This represents a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 431.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Free Report

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.