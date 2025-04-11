Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.11.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STEM shares. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Stem from $0.35 to $0.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Stem from $0.50 to $0.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Stem from $0.60 to $0.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STEM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Stem by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Stem by 569.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 121,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 103,254 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Stem by 213.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 160,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Stem by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 37,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STEM opened at $0.34 on Friday. Stem has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49. The firm has a market cap of $54.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.52.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Stem had a negative return on equity of 275.79% and a negative net margin of 328.11%. The company had revenue of $55.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stem will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

