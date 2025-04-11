Anthony Savino Sells 29,748 Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Stock

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Savino sold 29,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $147,550.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,030,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,991,076.64. This represents a 0.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Anthony Savino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Anthony Savino sold 8,823 shares of Altus Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $43,320.93.

Altus Power Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE AMPS opened at $4.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.70 million, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.94. Altus Power, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). Altus Power had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $44.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.64 million. Equities analysts expect that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Altus Power from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Altus Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Altus Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altus Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 87,886 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Altus Power by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 86,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Altus Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $425,000. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

