Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 370.14 ($4.80) and traded as high as GBX 388 ($5.04). Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 372.60 ($4.84), with a volume of 34,410 shares trading hands.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 370.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 422.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of £110.70 million, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 5.62 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Eagle Eye Solutions Group had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 19.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc will post 12.1000003 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Eagle Eye Solutions Group

In related news, insider Lucy Sharman-Munday purchased 13,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.67) per share, with a total value of £49,748.40 ($64,574.77). 37.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eagle Eye is a leading SaaS technology company transforming marketing by creating digital connections that enable personalised performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions and gift services.

Eagle Eye AIR enables the secure issuance and redemption of digital offers and rewards at scale, across multiple channels, enabling a single customer view.

