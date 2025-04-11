Epwin Group Plc (EPWN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 17th

Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share on Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 519.0% increase from Epwin Group’s previous dividend of $2.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Epwin Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON EPWN opened at GBX 96 ($1.25) on Friday. Epwin Group has a twelve month low of GBX 82 ($1.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 110 ($1.43). The stock has a market cap of £131.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 88.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 96.88.

Epwin Group (LON:EPWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported GBX 10.12 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Epwin Group had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 2.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Epwin Group will post 10.9925293 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research report on Wednesday.

About Epwin Group

Epwin is the leading manufacturer of energy efficient and low maintenance building products, with significant market shares, supplying the Repair, Maintenance and Improvement (“RMI”), new build and social housing sectors.

