Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Personalis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

Get Personalis alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PSNL

Personalis Stock Down 10.4 %

Shares of PSNL opened at $3.03 on Thursday. Personalis has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $267.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Personalis had a negative net margin of 104.52% and a negative return on equity of 66.07%. The company had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.48 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSNL. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Personalis by 765.0% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 134,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 118,572 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Personalis by 438.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 74,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.