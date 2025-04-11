Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) CEO Sells $11,781.74 in Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Piconi sold 16,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $11,781.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,094,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,266,927.44. This trade represents a 0.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Robert Piconi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 7th, Robert Piconi sold 2,806 shares of Energy Vault stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $4,601.84.
Energy Vault Price Performance
NYSE:NRGV opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $2.70.
Institutional Trading of Energy Vault
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Energy Vault by 15,519.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,675,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,099 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,752,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,442,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 794,253 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Vault by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 272,465 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Energy Vault during the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on NRGV. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Energy Vault from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Energy Vault from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Energy Vault
Energy Vault Company Profile
Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.
