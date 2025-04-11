Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,807 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DBD. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $40.50 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.37 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.03. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.04 and a beta of 1.73.

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.25). Diebold Nixdorf had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DBD. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. CJS Securities raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

In related news, Director Emanuel R. Pearlman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $87,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,200. This trade represents a 4.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

