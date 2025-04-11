Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 1,841 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 6.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 51.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 23,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,221,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,847,000 after purchasing an additional 107,394 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $16.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average is $24.71. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $30.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $713.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.60 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 5.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OII. StockNews.com lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

