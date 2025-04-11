BorgWarner’s (BWA) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has a $31.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $38.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. TD Cowen cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BWA stock opened at $25.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.95. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $38.23.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $407,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,820,789.60. The trade was a 4.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,976.90. This trade represents a 38.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,347,701 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $62,180,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BorgWarner by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,878,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $123,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,907 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 8,137.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,299,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,287 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,308,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,956,000 after purchasing an additional 792,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,618,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,454,000 after purchasing an additional 774,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.