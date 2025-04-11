Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jones Trading lowered their price objective on Opus Genetics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Opus Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Opus Genetics Trading Down 6.1 %

IRD opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02. Opus Genetics has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.56.

Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $3.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. Opus Genetics had a negative net margin of 324.45% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Opus Genetics will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Opus Genetics Company Profile

Opus Genetics Inc is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. Opus Genetics Inc, formerly known as Ocuphire Pharma Inc, is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

