NFP Retirement Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

NFP Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 108.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,524 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 35.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 17,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,593,000 after buying an additional 489,436 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 127,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 9,210 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 104.5% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 274,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after acquiring an additional 140,492 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $26.20 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $27.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average is $26.31.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

