Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.40.

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $35.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNM. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 183,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 37,159 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 49,214 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 413.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 99,158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 34,176 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 251,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 11,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops antibody radiation conjugates and other targeted radiotherapies intended to improve outcomes for people who have failed existing oncology therapies. Its Iomab-B is an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant in patients with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML).

