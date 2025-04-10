Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $49,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after buying an additional 30,169 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $367.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $429.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $391.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.39.

Vanguard Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

