Texas Yale Capital Corp. Lowers Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned about 0.18% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC opened at $104.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $95.25 and a one year high of $139.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.01.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

