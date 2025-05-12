LRI Investments LLC Sells 229 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

LRI Investments LLC lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,929 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitlin John LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This represents a 15.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $58.35 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $98.04. The company has a market cap of $86.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Williams Trading cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, China Renaissance began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.48.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

