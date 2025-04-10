Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $15,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,724.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,426,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,989 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,423,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,985,000 after buying an additional 207,719 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,632.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,272,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,501 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,431,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,682,000 after acquiring an additional 312,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $105,980,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.19 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day moving average is $43.73. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.63.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

